The New York Yankees are getting ready to play in the 2024 World Series, while Boston sports fans have moved on to NBA season. With the Boston Celtics hosting the New York Knicks in the 2024-25 regular season opener, fans at the jam-packed TD Garden took the opportunity to let the visitors know how they feel about their Boston Red Sox' hated rivals.

As the Celtics were dismantling the Knicks behind an incredible 29 made threes, the two most popular words at nearby Fenway Park rained down on New York players.

“Yankees suck” is more than a chant in Boston, it's almost like the city motto. So it doesn't matter that the Red Sox went 81-81 while the Yankees won the American League pennant. Reality shouldn't get in the way of a rivalry.

And it's not like the game in front of them was providing any drama, anyway. The Celtics shot the lights out, routing a Knicks team that managed to shoot 55% itself. Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 10 assists to lead the way, making eight of his 11 three-point attempts.

No, the Knicks are not the Yankees, but New York teams tend to support each other. Knicks guard Josh Hart is the great nephew of Yankee legend Elston Howard, and he's been vocal on social media about his support of the Bronx Bombers during their run. The chants intensified while he was at the free throw line.

The Yankees are getting ready for Game 1 of the World Series, Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York made quick work of the Kansas City Royals in the Division Series, then the 92-win Cleveland Guardians in the Championship Series to win the American League pennant by going 7-2 in the first two rounds.

The betting markets have the Dodgers as slight favorites, and they'll certainly have Red Sox Nation behind them as temporary die-hard LA fans.