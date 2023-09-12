The New York Yankees reportedly have claimed pitcher Luke Weaver off of waivers form the Seattle Mariners, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

As a corresponding move, the Yankees have placed pitcher Nestor Cortes on the 60-day injured list.

Luke Weaver has been in MLB since 2016 when he broke in with the St. Louis Cardinals as a 22-year-old starting pitcher. He stayed there through the 2018 season, before going to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019. He stayed with the Diamondbacks until he went to the Kansas city Royals in the middle of the 2022 season. So far in 2023, he has spent time with the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners. Weaver started 21 games for the Reds this season, and started one game for the Mariners, according to Baseball Reference.

Weaver currently has a 6.77 ERA on the season, according to Baseball Reference.

With Luis Severino's season coming to an end with an oblique injury, it is likely that the Yankees needed an extra arm to pitch some innings down the stretch. Michael King, who spent much of this season as a relief pitcher, has transitioned to the starting rotation. Jonathan Loaisiga just went on the injured list with an elbow issue on Tuesday as well.

Due to the injuries to players like Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Jonathan Loaisiga, it makes sense for the Yankees to pick up someone who can give them innings for the last couple of weeks before they try to get their rotation in order for the 2024 season.