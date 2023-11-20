The New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a contract with relief pitcher Yerry De Los Santos in MLB free agency

The New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a contract with reliever Yerry De Los Santos in MLB free agency, per Talkin' Yanks. The 25-year-old will be a bullpen option for New York in 2024. The Yankees' primary needs are in the rotation and on offense, but strengthening the bullpen is never a bad idea.

De Los Santos made his MLB debut in 2022 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He struggled across 26 games, recording a 4.91 ERA out of Pittsburgh's bullpen.

De Los Santos took a step forward in 2023 though. The right-hander posted a quality 3.33 ERA over 22 games pitched. The Yankees will probably give him a chance to make the MLB team in spring training.

Yankees bullpen

New York's bullpen was a strength in 2023. It certainly wasn't the reason the Yankees struggled overall.

De Los Santos is set to join a Yankees bullpen that includes talented pitchers such as Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loaisiga. New York is surely hopeful that their relievers can continue to perform at a high level in 2024 and beyond.

Again, the Yankees' primary focus in MLB free agency will be on adding bats and starting pitchers. They have already been linked to Cody Bellinger and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. It would not be surprising to see the Yankees bounce back if they can add a few stars to their Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole-led roster.

Adding stars will be important though. The team's current roster features too much uncertainty to be counted on in 2024.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Yankees as they are made available.