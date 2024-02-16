Corey Kluber recently announced his retirement last week

Following his retirement, it looks like Corey Kluber still wishes to be part of the MLB community. The former pitcher, who won the Cy Young Award twice, is currently being eyed by the New York Yankees for a special advisor position, per reporter Bryan Hoch.

Back on February 9, Kluber announced that he would finally step away from the sport after 13 seasons. The three-time All-Star was arguably one of the best pitchers in the league during his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians. His aforementioned CY Young Awards were won while donning the Cleveland jersey, first in 2014 and the other in 2017.

Kluber's 2014 season, in particular, could be described as his breakout year. The right-hander tallied a 2.44 ERA and finished the year with an 18-9 win-loss record. Furthermore, he managed 269 strikeouts in 235.2 innings

In 2016, Kluber made his first All-Star appearance and led the Guardians (called Indians back then) to a World Series appearance – one of the greatest championship matchups of all time. Going seven games, the Guardians fell to the Chicago Cubs despite taking a 3-1 series lead at one point. Regardless of the heartbreak, Kluber's year with Cleveland was still one for the books, stats-wise.

Following his storied tenure with the Guardians, Corey Kluber had stints with four different teams in the past four years, one of which was the Yankees. In May of 2021, Kluber pitched a no-hitter against the Texas Rangers, giving the team its first no-hitter game since 1999.

Now, it seems as if Kluber has taken an interest in helping the Yankees bounce back after a quiet 2023. The move to bring him in as special advisor is only in the early stages, but if fully executed, it will be a big help in the development of the team's bullpen.