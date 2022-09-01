Yankees finally promote top prospect Oswald Peraza

The New York Yankees are promoting top prospect Oswald Peraza amid September roster expansion. The star shortstop has been on the radar of Yankees fans for quite some time, and the organization’s supporters have not shied away from their desire to see him reach the big league team. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Peraza will join the Yankees in Tampa Bay on Friday now that rosters have expanded.

MLB rosters expand from 26 players to 28 on Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season. That allows teams to call-up two more players for the final stretch of the season. The Yankees will bring Peraza up to fill one of their two available roster spots, and it’s anticipated that Marwin Gonzalez will be brought back from the paternity leave list to fill the other void.

The Yankees are off on Thursday, which is what delayed their announcement regarding roster expansion. The team heads to Tampa on Friday for a series with the Rays, during which fans can expect Peraza to make his MLB debut.

Peraza’s Yankees debut has been a long time coming. Fans have quickly grown tired of Isiah Kiner Falefa’s mediocre plate appearances and the regularity with which he whiffs on routine plays in the infield. With just one home run on the season, IKF has not given fans much reason to celebrate.

Peraza has played 115 games at Triple-A this season. He was with the Triple-A team on Thursday before getting removed from the contest in order to pack his bags. The 22-year-old is slashing .258/.329/.440 with 18 home runs, 49 RBI, and 33 stolen bases.