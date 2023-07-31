New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German was scratched from tonight's start against the Tampa Bay Rays due to discomfort in his armpit, and Jhony Brito will start in place of him, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Jhony Brito will hope to help the Yankees bounce back after losing a series to the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend. Luckily, German's discomfort does not seem too serious. He will see a doctor regarding the issue. Aaron Boone elaborated on the situation.

“He feels good today, but we didn't feel like we could risk sending him out there,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “If we had to pull the plug in the first inning, it puts us in a tough situation.”

Brito has made spot starts for the Yankees in the past, and has had good starts at times. The Yankees will need him to turn in a good one tonight against the Rays, who have Tyler Glasnow going. The Yankees are trying to keep pace in the American League wild card chase. They are currently 3.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays, and remain in last place in the division, needing to leapfrog the Boston Red Sox.

With the MLB Trade Deadline approaching, the Yankees will likely need to add to their roster. Aaron Judge's return is great, but he will not be able to play every day, and he will need some help.

It will be interesting to see if the Yankees can stay in the race over the next week, and if they make any additions at the deadline.