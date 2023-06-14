New York Yankees pitchers Carlos Rodon and Ian Hamilton are facing live hitters in Somerset, the team's minor league affiliate, on Thursday, Aaron Boone said, according to Max Goodman of NJ.com.

The news regarding Carlos Rodon is not surprising. Rodon faced live hitters on Sunday in the Bronx. Outside of hitting outfielder Willie Calhoun, he reportedly looked good and felt good after the session. If all goes well on Thursday, he will likely start a rehab assignment for the Yankees before making his debut in the rotation. It would be a big boost for him to return. He was the team's biggest addition of the offseason, and was supposed to form a one-two punch with Gerrit Cole. With Luis Severino's recent struggles and Nestor Cortes going on the injured list, Rodon returning would be a welcomed sight for Yankees fans.

Ian Hamilton would be a big boost as well. If all goes to plan on Thursday, he could start a rehab assignment as well, according to Goodman. The Yankees' bullpen currently holds the best ERA in MLB, but Hamilton was performing very well before going on the injured list with a right groin injury. He has been out since the Yankees were in Toronto playing the Blue Jays, and the drama with Aaron Judge looking over to the right took place. Hamilton got hurt coming into a game against the Blue Jays after Domingo German was ejected for using a foreign substance.

The news that Rodon and Hamilton could be going on rehab assignments soon is big for the Yankees, especially with Aaron Judge on the injured list. Aaron Boone's team could use all the help it can get.