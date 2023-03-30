Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

There’s no arguing that the New York Yankees franchise stands as the most storied one in MLB history. Founded in 1903, the Yankees have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball, with legends such as Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio, and Derek Jeter leading the way for the iconic team in pinstripes. However, it seems like the Yankees’ storied history, as proud of it as they would be, is beginning to bite them on the backside in such a hilariously unique manner.

The Yankees, throughout their 120-year history, have retired a grand total of 22 unique jersey numbers to honor 24 of the greatest players (23 Yankees, one Jackie Robinson) to ever grace the diamond. As a result, the Yankees are running out of numbers to give their manager and coaches, prompting them to request for an unprecedented exemption from the MLB.

“It’s going to get to a point where, if the coaches are going to keep their numbers, we may get to triple digits one day,” Yankees director of clubhouse operations Lou Cucuzza said, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Some would wonder whether 22 retired jersey numbers is too many, even for a franchise with as illustrious a history as the Yankees. After all, they have retired eight more jersey numbers than the second-place St. Louis Cardinals. Nevertheless, given the greatness of the immortalized ballplayers, this is certainly a good problem to have, hilarity notwithstanding.

Still, it appears like the Yankees’ idea may not be too bad after all. According to Kuty, the idea of no longer issuing a number for the manager and coaches is “gaining momentum” around the league, and that the league has not “dismissed” the idea entirely.

“We threw it out there to see if it would stick. They said they’ll look into it,” Cucuzza said.

Even then, the Yankees believe that it may only be a matter of time before even more wholesale changes take effect with regards to a manager/coach’s choice of apparel.

“Nobody’s wearing the jerseys anymore [anyway]. They wear them because it’s Opening Day. They’ll wear them in the postseason during introductions. That’s really it,” Cucuzza added.

Only time will tell if the Yankees end up becoming trailblazers once more.