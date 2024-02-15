The Yankees mourned the loss of Don Gullett

The Yankees mourn the passing of Don Gullett and extend our deepest condolences to Don’s family, friends and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/C6YxVwJ4w9 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 15, 2024

Don Gullett played nine years in major league baseball, spending seven of them with the Cincinnati Reds before signing with the Yankees ahead of the 1977 season. Gullett was a member of the Reds for their back-to-back World Series wins in 1975 and 1976, and won a third-straight championship with the Yankees in 1977.

In 1978, another year in which the Yankees won the World Series, Gullett suffered a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder that kept him off of the World Series roster, and eventually ended his major league career at 27 years old, according to Andrew Battifarano of the New York Post.

Gullett served as a coach for the Reds from 1990-2005, and was inducted into the team's Hall of Fame in 2002. Reds CEO Bob Castellini released a statement on Gullett's passing.

“Don dedicated 24 years to this franchise as a player, coach and Minor league instructor,” Bob Castellini said in the statement, according to Batttifarano. “An anchor on the pitching staff of one of the greatest baseball teams in history, his contributions to our rich tradition, our city and his community will never be forgotten.”

Gullett had a great impact on both of the organizations he played with. Obviously, he is remembered more for his time with the Reds, but his short time with the Yankees should be celebrated by the fans as well. Gullett ended his career with a 109-50 record and a 3.11 ERA in 266 games, according to Baseball Reference.