The New York Yankees have brought back Oswald Peraza to the big leagues, sending Josh Donaldson to the injured list with a strained right calf, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Peraza, 23, had been playing for New York's Triple-A club affiliate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he compiled a .847 OPS across 45 games. Peraza's return should help solidify what has been a shaky infield, as he was the third-ranked prospect in New York's pipeline in 2022, according to MLB.com.

Peraza is expected to play at third base with Donaldson out, but could potentially see some time at shortstop as well. Peraza mostly played shortstop in the minors, but his fielding designation with the Yankees will likely depend on where manager Aaron Boone wants to play DJ LeMahieu, who has bounced around the infield as of late.

Donaldson's offensive struggles have been notable this season, as the 2015 AL MVP is hitting .142 and has struck out 32 times compared to just 15 hits in his 106 at-bats this year. Donaldson has had a difficult time staying healthy since joining the Yankees last season, missing almost two months with a hamstring strain early on this season.

Starting shortstop Anthony Volpe has seen his fair share of struggles at the dish as well, recording a lowly .283 OBP in his rookie campaign for the Yankees. The Yankees have remained committed to Volpe, however, which left Peraza as the odd man out.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman had previously been hesitant to call up Peraza, allowing him to “finish off his development” in the minors, according to Bryan Hoch. Donaldson's injury finally opened the door for Peraza's return, as the highly regarded prospect has played in only 30 games over the last two seasons in the big leagues, hitting .259 with four stolen bases.