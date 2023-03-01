Catcher Austin Wells is one of the New York Yankees top prospects and considered a major part of the team’s future. However, it’ll be sometime before the Yankees or their fans see Wells back in action behind the plate.

Wells fractured his 12th rib, via ESPN’s Marly Rivera. The catcher and New York are currently developing the best plan for Wells to heal. He doesn’t expect to resume baseball activities for 7-10 days before that plan is set in motion. Fractured ribs usually take six to eight weeks to heal, Rivera noted.

Wells was active for the first day of Spring Training. However, his rib injury has sidelined him ever since. Now, Wells is facing an extended time away from the diamond.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Austin Wells is currently ranked as 82nd best prospect in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline. In 2022, the site ranked Wells as the Yankees’ fourth-best prospect. Wells has the potential to be New York’s catcher of the future.

His minor league stats back up Wells’ case for the job. Over 195 games between A and AA, Wells has hit .270 with 36 home runs, 141 RBI and 32 stolen bases. He mashed 12 home runs in just 55 games after his promotion to the AA level.

Wells’ development will now be put on hold. His rib injury is to keep him away from the field for foreseeable future. As Wells and the Yankees develop their plan, they’ll look to minimize just how much time Wells will miss. However, it could be weeks before Wells puts his catcher’s gear back on.