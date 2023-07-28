In the middle of a tight Wild Card race, the New York Yankees will enter the MLB trade deadline looking to add a spark to their potential playoff push. With rumors of New York having interest in Cody Bellinger of the Chicago Cubs, the Yankees have freed up a roster spot by designating an outfielder for assignment.

Willie Calhoun was first returned from his rehab assignment and activated off of the 10-day IL before his DFA. Regardless, Calhoun will now leave the Yankees‘ 40-man roster as both player and team consider his future.

Calhoun has appeared in 43 games during his first season with the Yankees. He has struggled to find his footing, hitting .239 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

If the Yankees want to make a real postseason run, they know they'll need their offense to be at their peak. It has been hard to hit that mark with Aaron Judge missing so much time due to injury. Regardless, the MLB trade deadline will give New York an opportunity to replenish their roster and bring in some new reinforcements.

Cody Bellinger would be a massive addition for the Yankees. The Cubs' slugger is hitting .317 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI this season. But if Chicago is serious about trading Bellinger, the Yankees won't be their only suitor.

For now, the most pertinent piece of information is that Willie Calhoun has been DFA'd. In the short-term, they'll look to another outfielder to fill depth. In the long-run, his designation opens up a roster spot that could be used on Bellinger or any big bat before the MLB trade deadline.