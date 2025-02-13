The Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman to a three-year deal late Wednesday night. He will play second base in Beantown, who finished off a solid offseason after a disappointing 2024. Elsewhere in the AL East, the New York Yankees still have a hole at third base. They did not get Bregman, which annoyed superfan actor Nick Turturro, who took to social media to express his frustrations.

“Congrats to my boy Alex Bregman on a contract to the f***in' Red Sox,” Turturro said. “You deserved it, pal. But I told you Yankees to sign him and you f***ed up! That's right! Thank you very much! Now, I've got to cry myself to f***in' sleep.”

Turturro is an actor from New York, best known for his roles in NYPD Blue and Adam Sandler's The Longest Yard remake. He has also been a vocal Yankees fan on social media for years. His frustrations with the Bregman saga are not backed up with reports connecting the two sides. Bregman turned down deals from the Tigers, Cubs, and Astros, but there were no reported deals from the Yankees.

Just because the Yankees missed out on Bregman does not mean they will break camp without a new third baseman.

The Yankees must make Nick Turturro happy with Nolan Arenado

The Yankees brought in Jazz Chisholm Jr at the trade deadline to play second base. Brian Cashman came out and said Gleyber Torres' refusal to move to third sent the former Marlin to third for the first time in his pro career. Now, Chisholm will move to second, and third base is open.

With Bregman off the board, there is one great third baseman still available. The St Louis Cardinals are looking to trade Nolan Arenado with three years left on his deal. Whether the Yankees ask St Louis to retain money or not could be the difference in making this deal. New York may have to send a significant prospect package to the Cardinals to get Arenado.

If the Yankees fill third base internally, there would be three options duking it out in spring training. DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza should all have a chance to win the position. Each of them has a history at the position but the younger players should have the inside track over the veteran LeMahieu. He was brutal last season and should not be the opening-day option at the hot corner.