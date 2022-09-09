Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury

The New York Yankees are reportedly working Oswald Cabrera out at first base, per Bryan Hoch. Cabrera has experience at multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. However, learning how to play first base will be a new challenge for him. Hoch also reports that Aaron Boone said it could be a fill-in position for Cabrera, or it could even lead to an everyday role.

This decision comes in the wake of Anthony Rizzo landing on the injured list. The team originally promoted Ronald Guzman to help replace Rizzo at first base. DJ LeMahieu, who’s dealt with injury concerns of his own, is another first base option. But the Yankees seem to envision Oswald Cabrera as someone who can take over the position.

Aaron Boone has remained committed to Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop. Many fans have questioned his decision to continue rolling with Kiner-Falefa over Cabrera at short, but Boone believes it is the correct decision. The Oswald Cabrera move to first base only strengthens Kiner-Falefa’s hold on shortstop moving forward.

Learning first base could be difficult for Oswald Cabrera. He features both the talent and athleticism to make the move. However, he’s still getting his feet wet in the big leagues. The transition from the minor leagues to the major leagues is difficult enough. Being forced to learn a new position on the side only adds more challenges. Nevertheless, first base could lead to an opportunity for consistent playing time.

That alone should motivate Oswald Cabrera to learn the position as soon as possible.