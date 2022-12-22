By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.

The Dec. 22 edition of the New York Post helps encapsulate the Mets’ growing relevance. The front page features the Mets’ new signings — Correa, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga — and team owner Steve Cohen on the cover while Aaron Judge and Derek Jeter take up the back page as Judge was announced as the Yankees’ team captain. But Cohen and Correa still make an appearance on the back, too.

#Yankees name Aaron Judge the 16th captain in franchise history… and Uncle Steve makes the cover of the @nypostpic.twitter.com/xx0EjAhvqW — Jennifer X. Williams (@JenXperience) December 22, 2022

The Mets lost out on a fair share of free agents, namely Jacob deGrom, but added plenty of other players and retained two of their key stars (Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo). They should be able to surpass their 101-win mark from last season. The Yankees’ offseason is nothing to sneeze at, though. They re-signed the biggest free agent, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rizzo while adding Carlos Rodon to the pitching rotation. Losing Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter leaves them with some holes to fill, though.

Whether the Mets will truly surpass the Yankees remains to be seen. But what is certain is that the baseball rivalry in New York is going to be a very fun, competitive one for a long time.