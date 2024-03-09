The New York Yankees have been dealt a brutal update with the season approaching. Infielder Oswald Peraza will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a shoulder injury.
Via Bryan Hoch:
“News from Fort Myers: Aaron Boone says that Oswald Peraza will be shut down for 6-8 weeks with a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder.”
Considering Anthony Volpe is the starting shortstop for the Yankees, there was a chance Peraza would start the season in Triple-A, especially because of his offensive struggles at the big-league level. Regardless, this isn't an ideal situation by any means.
Peraza was seen as a guy who could earn a bench spot on the roster for the 2024 campaign but this injury obviously complicates things. On February 27th, Boone scratched him from the lineup due to shoulder soreness and although he ultimately played back-to-back games a few days later, the pain worsened.
The Yankees were likely hoping Peraza would be their backup SS to Volpe but since he's now sidelined for around two months, they need to figure out who will be the No. 2 option behind Volpe. Oswaldo Cabrera can play all over and has experience at short if he does indeed make the Opening Day roster.
Last year, Oswald Peraza slashed .191 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 52 contests. Defensively he's solid but the Venezuelan has yet to figure it out with his bat.
The Yankees begin the 24′ season against the Houston Astros on March 28th. After a productive winter, expectations are high for this ball club, as they should be.