The New York Yankees are holding their breath as emerging talent Oswald Peraza takes significant strides in his ankle injury recovery. The 24-year-old shortstop was seen practicing routine ground balls, a reassuring sight indicating his return might be sooner than initially anticipated.

Peraza was seen diligently working on his lateral movements, an area he had been struggling with due to his ankle injury, via Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger. This drill session took place in the Bronx, fueling hope among the Yankees’ faithful for a triumphant return of their promising prospect.

Some early defensive work for Oswald Peraza (ankle) at shortstop. One of the reasons he went on the IL is he was having trouble moving laterally on the ankle. That’s what he’s been working on out here this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vgB2CZ5IjY — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 11, 2023

Peraza has seen limited action of his two-year stint with the Yankees. Over 30 games, he has hit .259 with a home run, five RBI and four stolen bases. Peraza often been described as a threat on the base paths and an up-the-middle defender with an impressive bat. His line drive-oriented swing, which is expected to improve as he matures, adds a notable dimension to his already formidable skill set.

Peraza’s skill and athleticism shine through in his approach. He brings strength and body control to the batter’s box, demonstrating an uncanny ability to adapt and fill gaps in his swing and approach. The Yankees have high hopes for this young talent, whose return could bring a considerable boost to the team’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

The infielder’s recovery efforts suggest he’s itching to get back to the diamond. If his recent practice session is anything to go by, he could be back in full swing soon. This major step in his recovery journey is not just good news for Peraza but a glimmer of hope for the Yankees, who have been struggling as of late due to a series of injuries.