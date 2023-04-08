Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The New York Yankees have opened the 2023 campaign with a bevy of injuries- but it’s not just the big-league team. New York’s Minor League Baseball affiliates are even dealing with injuries, as shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza has a tight hamstring, manager Aaron Boone told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Peraza, the no. 3 prospect in the club’s system who was called up last year to provide a spark to the Yankees, was thought to be the favorite to win the starting shortstop job heading into the spring.

But Anthony Volpe, the no. 1 prospect in the team’s system, had other ideas.

Volpe played like a veteran beyond his years as Peraza struggled to the tune of a .191 batting average.

Volpe was named the team’s Opening Day shortstop, with the club sending Peraza down to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Peraza had looked considerably better against minor league pitching, as he had posted a .292 batting average with seven hits and five stolen bases in six games played.

Unfortunately, the hamstring tightness is slowing Peraza’s progress at the plate, as he has been out of the lineup for the last three games.

While Boone didn’t elaborate on the severity of the injury, it’s likely that Peraza will be considered day-to-day.

Given the fact that the Yankees viewed Peraza as ready enough to contribute in October baseball last year, it’s likely that fans will be seeing the talented shortstop in the big leagues at some point.

Until then, Peraza will look to get healthy and continue seeing the ball well in Triple-A.