The injury bug seems to have a permanent home in the Bronx, infecting the New York Yankees (34-25) throughout the 2023 MLB season. And it has just struck again, creeping its way into the league's best bullpen.

Reliever Ryan Weber will be placed on the injured list, and it doesn't sound good.

“Ryan Weber said he felt elbow discomfort last night, pointing to his elbow/forearm,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported. “'Right in the bad area,' he said. Had an MRI today, results are pending.”

Injuries to those body parts will automatically lead fans to think the worst. Hopefully the 32-year-old can avoid that unspeakable fate, as he was giving the Yankees solid innings. His slip-up vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday (gave up a solo home run to Mookie Betts) was the first real trouble Weber has had since he was called up on May 11 vs. the Tampa Rays.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The veteran right-hander has a 3.14 ERA, one save and seven strikeouts in eight appearances this year. Manager Aaron Boone has used him in a variety of situations, whether it be mop-up duty or pushing New York through pivotal spots. The team has the depth to mitigate Weber's loss, but fans are probably fed up with all the unfortunate notifications that light up their phone.

Even with all of those setbacks, the Yankees boasted the best record in May and are only six games behind the cooling Rays for first place in the AL East. Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle just returned, but Carlos Rodon's recovery timetable remains unclear. Fans might just have to accept the fact that the clubhouse is a revolving door of physical mishaps.

But if New York ever gets fully healthy, the rest of the league could have a big problem on their hands.