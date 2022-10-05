President Biden congratulates Aaron Judge for historic 62nd home run

Aaron Judge has finally done it. The New York Yankees slugger hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. The blast came leading off the game no less, leaving fans and celebrities alike reacting to the history-making solo shot.

That includes President Biden as well.

Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 5, 2022

“Congrats @TheJudge44 on home run 62. History made, more history to make,” President Biden tweeted out Tuesday night.

Judge took Rangers starting pitcher Jesus Tinoco deep to left field. The ball cleared the wall and just reached the stands. One fan actually went overboard trying to gather the baseball in case it fell between the wall and the stands. It didn’t. A Dallas man named Corey Youmans caught the baseball on the fly. He was immediately escorted by security under the stadium where reporters tossed all sorts of questions at him.

Judge remained in the game after the home run. However, in the bottom of the second inning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulled him. He actually allowed him to jog out to left field as though he were remaining in the game. But that was simply so that he could receive a standing ovation from the Rangers crowd, which he rightfully got.

It remains to be seen whether or not Aaron Judge will play in the season finale Wednesday. Tuesday marked his 55th consecutive start for New York as he was chasing down Maris’ mark.

Judge joins only Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa as players who have hit 62 or more home runs. But one can argue that this is the most impressive.