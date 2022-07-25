Yankees sending scouts to watch Luis Castillo amid trade talks

The Luis Castillo sweepstakes appear to be heating up and the New York Yankees want in. MLB Network is reporting that the Yankees are sending some of their scouts to Cincinnati Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the Reds ace. That is, of course, if Castillo is not dealt before then.

#Yankees are sending scouts to watch Luis Castillo on Wednesday, if he is not dealt prior to then. Talks around the RHP are heating up quickly, and many believe he will be moved sooner rather than later. — MLB News Network ®  (@newsnetworkmlb) July 24, 2022

Luis Castillo made the National League All-Star team this year, despite missing more than the first month of the season with injury. He dealt with shoulder soreness in Spring Training and did not make his season debut until May 9.

Castillo is just 3-4, but all of his peripherals look great. The veteran righty has a 2.77 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 78 innings across 13 starts this year. Most importantly, his walks are way down this year. He has always shown in the big leagues to have the talent, but his consistency has been an issue. Not this year. If the Yankees were able to pull off a trade to land Castillo, they would take what is already a very good rotation and make it great.

Currently New York’s rotation consists of Gerrit Cole, Jameson Taillon, Nestor Cortes, Jordan Montgomery and Luis Severino. However, Severino is dealing with a lat strain and is not expected to throw a baseball for a couple more weeks. Considering the injury history of both Severino and Taillon, adding an arm like Castillo makes a lot of sense for a potential World Series run.

Considering the Reds are all but eliminated from playoff contention, they are probably looking toward the future. A deal would likely require a couple of the Yankees key players in their farm system.