Watch Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first Yankees Grand Slam vs. the Pirates

New York Yankees rookie phenom Oswaldo Cabrera has become a fan favorite in New York with his work on defense, but it was his bat that had the crowd roaring in the Bronx early on Wednesday. Cabrera came up in a big spot in the first inning, facing Roansy Contreras with two outs and the bases loaded. The result? Cabrera smoked a pitch to right-center field for his first-ever grand slam, giving the Yankees a 4-0 lead. Have a look at the rookie clear the bases with a beautiful piece of hitting:

Cabrera had no doubts about this home run, unlike the near-round-tripper he hit on Tuesday, which ended up resulting in a triple.

It was the third big-league home run of Cabrera’s career, but none were as loud as this one. This marks the Yankees’ second grand slam in as many innings, coming off Giancarlo Stanton’s Ultimate Grand Slam on Tuesday night, giving the Yankees a 9-8 win in dramatic fashion.

While Cabrera has made a name for himself with his versatility on defense, he’s shown flashes of being an excellent hitter. Wednesday’s grand slam was another taste of his potential in the batter’s box, as the left-handed hitter was all over the pitch from Contreras.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, Oswaldo Cabrera had featured in 29 games for the Yankees. He was slashing .221/.287/.346 with 2 home runs, 10 RBI, and 11 runs scored, though his slash line is sure to go up after the first-inning bomb. The 23-year-old has been a breath of fresh air for the Yankees, and he continues to impress on a daily basis as the postseason nears.