New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres will miss the team’s Spring Training affair against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, but not because of an injury. The 26-year-old was scratched for the contest due to a tooth extraction, according to Yankees beat writer Pete Caldera.

“Otherwise okay,” Caldera wrote.

It’s quite an interesting reason to miss a major league game, but an admittedly valid one for the Caracas, Venezuela native.

Torres and New York agreed to a one-year, $9.95 million contract to avoid an arbitration hearing by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries this offseason.

Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, while the Yankees had offered the second baseman $9.7 million.

Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. A two-time All-Star, Torres made his big league debut with New York in 2018. He is a .265 hitter with 98 homers and 310 RBIs in 576 career games.

The Yankees have a great deal of prospects coming through the pipelines, especially in the infield, and Gleyber Torres told the New York Post he has made it a point to mentor the young guys.

“I had to learn about many major league things really quickly,” Torres said. “As a younger guy, you play good because you feel the most comfortable…That helped me in the past. I just want to do the same thing for [Yankees prospects]. I just try to share my experience in any type of situation. I’m always looking to help.”

Gleyber Torres was a rising star as a 16-year-old in Venezuela, and signed with the Cubs for $1.7 million in 2013. He was traded to the Bronx in 2016 and made his MLB debut in 2018 at age 21.

The Yankees and Pirates will meet at LECOM Park in Bradenton, FL on Thursday afternoon.