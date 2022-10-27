Yankees have ‘real concern’ about Aaron Judge return

After his record-breaking season with the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is on course to hit the free-agent market and perhaps put his name on a record-setting deal.

While it would seem likely that no team could pay Judge more than his current employer, there are concerns that Judge will take a serious look elsewhere and there is a reasonable chance he could sign with another team.

The Yankees are likely to begin their bidding at more than $36 million per year, and it seems likely that they would make the strongest financial bid to keep the outfielder. Judge set an American League record with 62 home runs during the 2022 regular season.

But the concern for the Yankees is Judge’s possible desire to go elsewhere and get away from the fish bowl that is playing in New York City. Teams like the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as possible destinations. The Giants are the team that Judge rooted for as a youngster, while the Dodgers are often involved when big-name free agents become available.

Judge would not be limited to those two National League West powers. The Chicago Cubs have also been mentioned, and American League rivals could also put in a bid for Judge.

There are many reasons why the slugger would want to stay in New York, and that includes the Yankees consistent participation in October baseball. Another factor would be Judge’s rising status among the pantheon of all-time greats. Yankee Stadium’s comfortable dimensions should allow him to continue that career path.

While the Yankees want Aaron Judge back, there should be no shortage of available suitors for his services.