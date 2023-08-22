The New York Yankees' roster looks a little different after the team's embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees activated Carlos Rodon from the IL Tuesday ahead of their three-game series with the Washington Nationals. Joining Carlos Rodon on the Yankees' roster are infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Everson Pereira, who have been called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

Peraza and Pereira will replace outfielders Greg Allen and Billy McKinney on the roster. Allen has been designated for assignment by the Yankees. New York placed McKinney on the 10-day IL.

In theory, the addition of Rodon should boost New York's slim chances of making a push for the playoffs. In reality, the Yankees' 2023 season is over, and the team is shifting its focus to 2024.

In the midst of an eight-game losing streak, the Yankees are 9.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot. Peraza and Pereira could be starting unofficial auditions for the 2024 Yankees. Aaron Boone indicated on “Talkin' Yanks” that both players will get plenty of at-bats to close out the season.

Peraza hit .268/.357/.479 with 14 home runs in 63 games at Triple-A. The highly touted infielder has a .173 batting average in 52 at-bats with New York in 2023. A shortstop by trade, Peraza is expected to get the majority of his playing time at third base. Anthony Volpe beat out Peraza, among others, to win the starting shortstop job in free agency.

Pereira is the Yankees' No. 3 prospect in the farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut Tuesday. New York hopes that he can fill the void in left field, which has hurt New York all season long.

The Yankees promoted Pereira after he posted a .908 OPS for Double-A Somerset, and the outfielder hit even better in Triple-A. In 35 games with Scranton/Wilkes Barre, Pereira hit .312/.386/.551 with eight home runs.