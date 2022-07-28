Rumor: Yankees’ eyeing major move for All-Star reliever to bolster bullpen

The New York Yankees head into next week’s MLB trade deadline with multiple roster needs. At the least, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addressed one such need on Wednesday, acquiring left fielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

Cashman is reportedly set to turn his attention to the pitching side, and he is eyeing a move for Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar, as noted by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. The Yankees are “in” the market for pitching, and Bowden also added that the feeling around the team ahead of the trade deadline centers on a “go big or go home” motto.

The Yankees may have to go all out in order to complete a move for Bednar, as Bowden further linked teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins with the one-time All-Star. Both of these teams hold multiple question marks surrounding their respective bullpens heading into the stretch run of the campaign.

Bednar has built off of the momentum from last season, where he finished at eighth in the final voting for the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Award. He was named an All-Star earlier this year for the first time in his career, as he posted a 2.89 ERA to go along with 16 saves recorded in the first half of the season. He currently sits at a career-high 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings mark.

As it stands, Bednar is under team control for four more seasons, which include being arbitration-eligible for the 2024-2026 seasons.

The Yankees’ bullpen unit was the backbone of their stout success in the opening half of the campaign, although injuries have ravaged the group as of late. Both Michael King (elbow surgery) and Chad Green (Tommy John surgery) have been ruled out for the remainder of the year due to their respective season-ending ailments. More so, Yankees relievers have logged a 3.67 ERA in the month of July, which ranks at 14th in the majors.

Cashman will have his fair share of options to bolster the Yankees’ bullpen depth in the coming days, from pushing to trade for Bednar to possibly leaning toward low-risk, high-reward moves such as one for Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Moore.