RUMOR: Yankees’ plan for starting rotation after Andrew Benintendi trade, revealed

The New York Yankees already made a splash on Wednesday night, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. But, they’re not done yet.

The organization is still seeking a high-end starter ahead of the August 2nd trade deadline, with SNY’s Andy Martino reporting the Yankees are looking at three arms in particular:

“While the Yankees completed a trade for outfielder Andrew Benintendi on Thursday, they continued to work hard to add a high-end starting pitcher, deploying a scout on a special assignment to watch Luis Castillo in Cincinnati, and engaging in dialogue with Oakland about Frankie Montas, according to league sources.”

“Other players and personnel made clear in side conversations their assumption that Benintendi was merely the first move. Whether it’s Castillo, Montas, Miami’s Pablo Lopez or a pitcher we’ve yet to identify, there’s a strong expectation that another deal is coming soon.”

The Yankees’ rotation has been relatively solid this season, led by Nestor Cortes and Gerrit Cole. But, the likes of Jordan Montgomery and Jameson Taillon have been struggling lately.

Castillo is a constant name that comes up with the Yanks. He’s got a 2.86 ERA this season for the atrocious Reds. The righty would certainly come in handy for New York. Montas is in a similar situation in Oakland, pitching to a 3.18 ERA for the lowly A’s. As for Lopez, he’s the No. 2 guy down in Miami behind Sandy Alcantara, posting a 3.03 ERA in 2022.

The Yankees have options and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them pull the trigger on one of these arms. After all, they do have the money and prospects to make it happen.