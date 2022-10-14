Yankees’ chances of landing Jacob deGrom in MLB offseason, revealed

The New York Yankees are still playing playoff baseball currently, but whenever the offseason rolls around, they are going to have one main goal; re-sign Aaron Judge. After Judge’s historic hitting campaign, the Yankees are going to do everything in their power to hold onto their star slugger.

Even past Judge, the Yankees are going to be looking to make some big moves in free agency this offseason. One player they have been linked to early on is New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who is expected to opt out of his current contract this offseason. While a deGrom going from one New York team to the other would be interesting, the Yankees don’t appear to be getting their hopes up, as a move for deGrom appears unlikely for them this offseason.

“A Yankees play for deGrom would be quite the headline grabber. But the Yankees believe that if deGrom leaves the Mets, it’s likely because he doesn’t like New York. So it’s no surprise, one league source says, ‘The Yankees aren’t going after deGrom.'” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

If you are a Yankees fan who was holding out hope the team would pursue the Mets ace this offseason, this pretty much shoots the rumor dead before it even gets a chance to take off. New York needs pitching help, yes, but their biggest need this offseason is Judge, and he will be the primary target for them. They could take a closer look at deGrom, but it doesn’t seem like there’s an initial interest from either side, making a deal unlikely here.