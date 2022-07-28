What the Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi trade means for pursuit of Juan Soto, Luis Castillo

The New York Yankees added an All-Star outfielder ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. In the midst of a mad dash for Juan Soto, they struck a trade for Kansas City Royals star Andrew Benintendi.

Although Benintendi’s stellar hitting abilities will be helpful to the Yankees, they don’t seem like a destination for Soto anymore. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, New York is making Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo one of their top options as the trade deadline approaches.

“The Yankees made the first major move of the trade deadline, acquiring Kansas City Royals All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi for three minor-league pitchers, and left no doubt they are looking for more help,” writes Nightengale. “Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is out of the picture now, but Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo and bullpen help are on their radar.”

Castillo, who has a career-best 2.86 ERA, would be a great addition to the Yankees’ rotation alongside Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. New York is also looking for help in the bullpen amid injuries to Michael King and Miguel Castro and uncertainty around Jonathan Loaisga and Aroldis Chapman.

New York now has four strong options for the outfield with Benintendi, who joins Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Matt Carpenter. Although Soto would have fortified an already outstanding outfield, the Yankees opted for a cheaper upgrade that is great at avoiding strikeouts and hitting for contact. New York has been the most domain team so far this season and should be even better if they get busier ahead of the trade deadline.