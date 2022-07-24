Yankees star Aaron Judge reaches Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth territory with historic feat

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge simply continues to rack up home runs with ease in his historic 2022 campaign.

Judge extended his hot start to the second half of the season in the Yankees’ road series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, as he crushed a 456-foot home run in the third inning that provided the current AL East leaders with an early 3-0 lead.

The home run for Judge was a bit more noteworthy than some of the others he has belted this year, as he became the 12th different player ever to record at least 37 home runs in his team’s opening 97 games of a season. The likes of Barry Bonds (42 in 2001) and Babe Ruth (40 in 1928 and 39 in 1921) are among the other players who also reached this feat in league history.

Aaron Judge is the 13th player in MLB history to hit 37+ homers in his team's first 97 games of a season. At the right, I added the total number of homers each guy ended up hitting that year. pic.twitter.com/cVXvSHAS4i — High Heat Stats (@HighHeatStats) July 24, 2022

Overall, this minor but notable achievement for Judge is quite impressive considering that sluggers such as David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez were not able to accomplish this feat over the course of their respective careers.

Judge remains on track to make Yankees history later in the year, as he is on pace to log 62 total home runs this season. Roger Maris’ mark of 61 home runs in the 1961 campaign still stands today as the franchise record for home runs in a single season.

As the stretch run of the campaign nears, Judge sure is set to be in for a must-watch race with Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani for the 2022 American League MVP Award.