The New York Yankees (25-19) visit the Toronto Blue Jays (24-18) for the third of a four-game series. First pitch commences Wednesday at 7:07 p.m. ET. New York took a 2-0 advantage thanks to their 6-3 win last night. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Fourth in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 24-20 (55%)

Over Record: 21-22-1 (49%)

New York looks to secure a crucial series over Toronto tonight after winning the first two games by scores of 7-4 and 6-3. The Yankees continue to perform at a strong level and they hold the fifth-best record in the American League. However, a loaded division results in them sitting in just fourth place in the AL East. Consequently, this series presents a serious opportunity for the Yankees to overtake the Blue Jays in the division. Currently, both division rivals sit 7.5 games behind the first-place Rays.

Gerrit Cole (5-0) makes his 10th start of the season for the Yankees tonight. The veteran righty has been stellar through nine starts with a 2.22 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. Although his strikeout numbers are down to levels not seen since 2017, Cole is an integral part of New York’s success thus far. The Yankees hold a stellar 8-1 record in Cole’s starts – accounting for nearly a third of their total wins. He found considerable success against the Blue Jays earlier this season – allowing just four hits and two walks through 5.2 shutout innings last month. Cole owned a 5-2 record to go along with a 3.24 ERA against the Blue Jays since joining the Yankees in 2020. Consequently, he gives New York a strong chance to cover as a road favorite.

After an incredibly slow start to the season for the Yankees, they finally look to be headed in the right direction. Since May 1st, the Yankees rank third across the MLB with 5.9 runs per game. That’s largely thanks to a league-leading .497 team slugging percentage over that span. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has led the way over that span – batting .357 while cranking out four home runs and driving in 10 runs. Aaron Judge has looked sharp since returning from injury with a .300 batting average, five home runs, and 12 RBI over his last eight games.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Third in the AL East)

Run Line Record: 21-21 (50%)

Over Record: 20-20-2 (50%)

Toronto continues to be one of the most inconsistent teams in the MLB. Since taking two of three from the Yankees in New York last month the Blue Jays: swept the White Sox; took 2/3 from the Mariners; lost four games to the Red Sox; swept the Pirates; lost two games to the Phillies; and swept the Braves. What a ride. However, they now have lost the first two games at home against the Yankees. Still, they get two more chances to even the series and make up ground in a jam-packed AL East. That said, they need their offense to wake back up considering Toronto ranks just 14th in runs in the month of May.

Veteran Chris Bassitt (5-2) makes his ninth start of the season for the Blue Jays. Bassitt proved to be a front-end starter over the last two seasons – going 12-4 in ’21 with the A’s and 15-9 in ’22 with the Mets. With a sub-3.50 ERA in each of the past four seasons, Bassitt has cemented himself as a quality starter in the league. He’s kept that momentum rolling into 2023 as he holds a 3.49 ERA and 1.08 WHIP through his first eight starts with Toronto. Although his strikeouts are down from previous seasons, he enters tonight red-hot. Bassitt tossed a complete-game shutout against the red-hot Braves last week – striking out eight in the process. Prior to that, he shut the Pirates out through seven innings while striking out five. While the Yankees pose a tough matchup for the 34-year-old, is stellar home stats (only eight runs allowed in 26.1 innings) give the Blue Jays a great shot at hanging with the Yankees’ Cole.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

While Cole has been lights out this season, Bassitt quietly holds strong numbers as well. Consequently, the Blue Jays should at least keep things close tonight as home underdogs.

