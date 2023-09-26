The Toronto Blue Jays continue their push for the playoffs as they host the New York Yankees. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Yankees come in off a comeback win yesterday to take two of three from the Diamondbacks. While they got two wins in the series, the Yankees also saw their playoff hopes end in the process. They are now 79-77 on the season and officially eliminated from playoff contention. Right now, they will be aiming to just finish over .500 as the season comes to a close.

For the Blue Jays, they enter the series after taking two of three from the Rays. The Blue Jays are currently 87-69 on the year, and holding onto a playoff spot. Currently, the Blue Jays have the second Wild Card spot in the American League. That will send them to Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round unless the Rays catch the Orioles. They also have a 1.5-game lead over the Astros for that spot and three games on the Mariners who are the first team out.

Here are the Yankees-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Blue Jays Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-156)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Blue Jays

TV: YES/SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have had some success at the plate over the weekend. They scored 14 runs in three games, with 13 of them coming in the two wins. On the year the Yankees are 24th in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Aaron Judge comes into the game swinging a hot bat. In the last week, he is hitting .450 with a .560 on-base percentage. He has hit three home runs and three doubles, driving in eight runs. Judge has also scored four times in the last week.

Meanwhile, Austin Wells is also hitting well. He is hitting .313 in the last week with a .353 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and a double, leading to three RBIs. Wells has also scored three times in the last week. Joining him in scoring three times in the last week is Gleyber Torres. Torres is hitting .304 in the last six games with a .360 on-base percentage. He has just two doubles for his extra-base hits, and that has only resulted in one RBI.

As a whole, The Yankees are hitting .245 in the last week with a .310 on-base percentage. They have hit seven home runs, with three of them coming off the bat of Aaron Judge. The Yankees are leaving a lot of runs on the tables currently. They have scored just 21 runs in the last week on an expected total of 26.9.

The Yankees will send Michael King to the mound today to make the start. He has been converted to a starter after starting the season in the bullpen. In the last month, he has made four starts, going 21.2 innings and giving up five runs with four earned. That gives him a 1.66 ERA in the last month, and he has struck out 34 batters. Still, the Yankees have managed just one win in the four starts.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays are also hitting well as of late. In the series with Tampa Bay, they scored 21 runs in three games, winning twice. On the year, the Blue Jays are 15th in the majors in runs scored, ninth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. George Springer comes into the game hot. In the last week, he is hitting .310 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has hit two home runs and a double, leading to seven RBIs. He has also stolen a base and scored seven times.

Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has also stolen a base and scored seven times in the last week. He is doing that while hitting .321 with a .345 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and six RBIs in the last week as well. Valdimir Guerrero Jr. continues to swing for power. He is hitting just .235 in the last week but with a .381 on-base percentage. He has hit two home runs, driving in four runs, and scored four times.

In the last week, the Jays are hitting fairly well. They are hitting .240 as a team with a .320 on-base percentage. The Blue Jays have hit eight home runs in that time and scored 37 runs. that is well above expectations as well. They have an expected run total of 30.9 runs in the last week.

The Blue Jays will be going with Kevin Gausman to start the game today. He is 12-9 on the year with a 3.29 ERA. He is also third in the majors this year with 232 strikeouts. This month he has been hit or miss. He has two starts of six or more innings of work with one or fewer runs given up. He also has two starts of less than five innings of work with three or more runs given up. Overall, he is 2-1 this month with a 3.18 ERA, while the Blue Jays have won three of his last four starts.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Michael King comes into this game pitching well, but still, Kevin Gausman has been one of the best in the majors this year. Gausman faced the Yankees last time he pitched and went six innings, striking out ten and not giving up a run. He should be able to do that again today. Michael King also faced the Blue Jays last time out. He went seven innings and struck out 13 while giving up just a run. This is shaping up to be another low-scoring affair. The Blue Jays are hitting better as a team, and the last time the two-faced, the Blue Jays took off late in the game to take the win. Expect a repeat of that as the Jays take the win.

Final Yankees-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)