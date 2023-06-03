The east coast will clash with the west coast as two of the more historically rich and famous franchises in all of baseball square off on the diamond as the New York Yankees battle it out with the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of a national audience. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed.

In game one of this infamous inter-league series, it was the New York Yankees that fell on the short end of the stick in an 8-4 loss. However, the Yankees still sit with a 34-25 overall record and appear to be a playoff contender in the wild American League. In the midst of a two-game losing streak, the Yankees will send out their ace in RHP Gerrit Cole who is a perfect 6-0 to go along with his shining 2.93 ERA.

After losing two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reeled of wins in three of their last four matchups to improve their overall record to a stellar 35-23 record. On the mound in this one for LA will be a rookie by the name of Michael Grove who is 0-1 with an 8.44 ERA in only four starts on the year. Having been out since April 21st with a groin strain, the hope is that Grove can be a reliable back-end starter for a Dodgers squad with World Series aspirations.

Here are the Yankees-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Dodgers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+150)

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Dodgers

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports

Time: 7:15 ET/4:15 PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

It certainly hasn't been the best of performances that the Yankees could have put together in their current two-game losing streak, but New York should feel more than confident that they can back on track with the Cy Young-worthy flamethrower in Gerrit Cole on the mound.

Believe it or not, there may be some slight concerns regarding Cole as his ERA has shot up a full point after he has surrendered back-to-back outings in which he gave up five runs to the Baltimore Orioles and the San Diego Padres. Still, New York has won Cole's last 12 combined starts and he has managed to allow two runs or less in nine of his past 12 outings overall. Not to mention, Cole is also a Southern California native, so you better believe that the 32-year-old will be dialed in from the get-go.

Of course, not many hitters around the league are as feared as right-fielder Aaron Judge. Fresh off of his historic 62 home-run 2022 season, Judge has picked top right where he's left off with 18 round-trippers already which is tied for second in all of the majors. After going hitless on Friday in game one of this series and having gone 0-7 in his last two games combined, this feels like the type of game where Aaron Judge puts the team on his back in impressive fashion.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Although they are still tied with the surprising Arizona Diamondbacks on top of the NL West, the Dodgers should feel confident that their influx of talent on the diamond is good enough to call themselves one of the top teams in the National League when the regular season all but concludes.

The biggest reason why the Dodgers could cover the spread in back-to-back nights at home in front of their home fans is the fact that they possess an offense that is extremely difficult to pitch to. With the third-most runs in all of baseball, the most dangerous factor within this Dodger lineup at the moment has to be Mookie Betts. Alas, Betts is clearly in mid-season form with four home runs in his past two games total. If Betts manages to stay this hot at the plate, then the Yankees could find themselves in deep trouble.

While the second game of this series could end up a low-scoring affair especially if Michael Grove finds his groove on the rubber in his first start in more than a month, another name on this LA roster that has been torturing starting pitching has been designated hitter J.D. Martinez. Currently with a 16-game hitting streak, be on the lookout for the former Boston Red Sox slugger to continue his scorching start to the season at the dish in this one.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Bust out the popcorn and snacks folks! This one should be as entertaining as it gets! Not only do these teams happen to play their ball in the two largest cities in the United States, but they arguably hold the most clout in the world of baseball. After being left with a sour taste in their mouths on Friday, expect the Yankees to come out swinging with a vengeance as they will do just enough to cover the spread versus the Dodgers.

Final Yankees-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+150)