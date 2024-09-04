ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers began their season with an 8-4 victory in favor of New York. The Yankees broke a streak of two consecutive losses, which includes losing four of their last five against lowly teams like the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals. It was supposed to be a crucial part of the Yankees series where they could accumulate wins, but they've been unable to get the job done. The Baltimore Orioles have also been struggling to string together wins, which has kept the Yankees in first in the American League East. The Rangers have been unable to follow up their World Series-winning season, sitting third in the American League West and far out of the wild-card race with time running out. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Rangers prediction and pick.

Yankees-Rangers Projected Starters

Marcus Stroman vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Marcus Stroman is 10-6 with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.

Stroman's last start was at home against the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched 7 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 9 hits, 0 walks, and 2 earned runs. It was the fourth consecutive start where he allowed three or fewer earned runs.

Stroman is 5-1 on the road, allowing a 2.56 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP.

Nathan Eovaldi is 10-7 with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP.

Eovaldi's last start was on the road against the Chicago White Sox. He pitched 7 innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing 1 hit, 2 walks, and no earned runs. It was the first time he allowed fewer than three earned runs in a start since July 24th, which was also against the White Sox.

Eovaldi is 6-3 at home, allowing a 3.16 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Rangers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -116

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Rangers

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network, Amazon Prime Video

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees have been performing well against right-handed pitching over their last ten games despite failing to string together many wins. They have a .274 average and a .318 on-base percentage, averaging 5.7 runs/nine. It's been more difficult for the Rangers, averaging just 3.9 runs/nine over that span.

The Yankees have won three of Stroman's last four starts, which includes a game against the Rangers on August 11th. Stroman pitched 5 innings and allowed just 1 earned run.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rangers have been making a run at getting back into the wild-card race. They've won five of their last seven games and have gained some ground. However, they are running out of time as we enter the season's final month and it could be too little too late for the defending champs.

The Yankees bullpen has been starting to falter, which isn't good when entering the playoff season. They have a 5.85 ERA over their last three games, a massive jump from their 3.10 mark for the season. The Texas bullpen maintained their numbers, owning a 3.88 ERA over their past three.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Nathan Eovaldi is coming off one of his best starts of the season, pitching seven innings of one-hit baseball. Eovaldi has two above-average starts in his past seven, with both coming against the White Sox. The problem for Eovaldi is that the White Sox own one of the worst offenses, while the Yankees are one of the best. Take the Yankees to dominate and cover this spread.

Final Yankees-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+140)