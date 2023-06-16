It is the best rivalry in baseball as the New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series at Fenway Park. We head to Jersey Street to showcase our MLB odds series, make a Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Yankees split their two-game set in the Subway Series with the New York Mets. Furthermore, they are 4-6 over their previous 10 games. The Yanks are looking to go into Fenway Park and get revenge on the Red Sox after their rivals took two of three at Yankee Stadium last weekend. Therefore, they hope to improve on a 39-30 record as the Yankees currently sit in third in the AL East.

The Red Sox lost two of three to the Colorado Rockies at home, killing any momentum they gained after taking two of three from the Yankees last weekend. Significantly, they are 34-35 and sitting in fifth place in the AL East.

The Red Sox lead the season series 2-1. Ultimately, it will be the first meeting of the season between the AL East rivals at Fenway Park. The Yankees went 5-4 against the Sox at Fenway in 2022.

Domingo German will make the start for the Yankees and comes in with a 4-3 record and a 3.49 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out five in a win over the Red Sox last weekend. German has had three straight starts of at least six innings. Meanwhile, Tanner Houck will make the start for the Red Sox and comes in with a 3-6 record and a 5.23 ERA. Houck went six innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits and striking out six in a loss to the Yankees last weekend.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-182)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 10 (-102)

Under: 10 (-120)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: YES Network, New England Sports Network, and MLB TV

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees are not living up to the nickname “Bronx Bombers”, as their offense has struggled with inconsistency. Now, they hope to put together a better effort, even as they play without Aaron Judge.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .266 with 11 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 33 runs. However, he must do a better job against the Sox after going 0 for 7 last weekend. Gleyber Torres is hitting .252 with 11 home runs, 28 RBIs, and 39 runs. Also, he went 2 for 8 with an RBI against the Sox last weekend. Giancarlo Stanton is batting .222 with six home runs, 13 RBIs, and 10 runs. Sadly, he also struggled against the Red Sox last weekend, going 1 for 8. These three are part of an offense that ranks 24th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, 13th in runs, fourth in home runs, and 13th in slugging percentage. Ultimately, they batter the baseball but almost never get on base consistently.

The Yanks have the best bullpen in baseball, which should help if their starters give them a lead or keep the game close. Now, they must keep strong against a good-hitting team in a small baseball park.

The Yankees will cover the spread if the hitters can give German the lead. Then, German must go at least six innings and make a quality start to set up the bullpen.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox would probably be in first place in other divisions as they play in a brutal AL East. Now, they look to try and keep battering the baseball with an offense that could strike at any time.

Justin Turner is batting .272 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 37 runs. Likewise, he went 5 for 11 with a home run and an RBI last weekend against the Yankees. Rafael Devers is hitting .247 with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 36 runs. Additionally, he went 4 for 12 with two home runs and two RBIs against the Yanks last weekend. Masataka Yoshida is batting 2.97 with seven home runs, 33 RBIs, and 34 runs. However, he went 0 for 11 last weekend and must do better this weekend. Alex Verdugo is hitting .292 with five home runs, 26 RBIs, and 43 RBIs. Meanwhile, he went 4 for 14 last weekend.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if their hitters can give them an early lead. Then, Houck needs to pitch well and get through at least six innings with minimal damage.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

German is the better pitcher here. Therefore, expect the Yankees to avenge themselves by taking the first game of this series.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: +1.5 (-182)