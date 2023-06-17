The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Yankees Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Yankees Red Sox.

The New York Yankees have reason to be concerned. Aaron Judge is injured. Nestor Cortes is injured and was ineffective in the weeks before he went on the shelf. Carlos Rodon, the big high-end pitcher they hoped would be a core part of their staff this year, has not yet pitched for them due to a lingering injury. Luis Severino had a great start against the San Diego Padres a few weeks ago but then got hammered in his next few starts and looks nothing like his best self. He isn't anywhere close to being the pitcher the Yankees need him to be. Clay Holmes has been better in the bullpen over the past few weeks, but the Yankees aren't nearly as good in the back end of the pen as they were for most of last season.

Domingo German got shelled on Friday night in Boston, as the Red Sox busted out of a team-wide slump and scored 15 runs. The Yankees really have to hold it together the next several weeks in the cutthroat American League East. They don't need to move up in the standings, but they can't lose several games in the standings to the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. This is a crucial point in the 2023 season for the Pinstripes.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-176)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: Fox

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

*Watch Yankees-Red Sox LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees played a horrible baseball game on Friday in Boston. They aren't healthy, and they really miss Aaron Judge, but this is a tough, professional team with plenty of talent even with Judge out of the lineup. The Yankees might have had problems making the World Series over the past decade, but they haven't had problems making the playoffs. They figure out ways over the course of 162 games to do what they need to do to play in October. That is not a weakness of the Bronx Bombers. This team will bounce back. It has done so on many occasions over the past 10 years.

Brayan Bello shows plenty of promise for the Red Sox as a young pitcher who could grow into something special, but does he deserve the benefit of the doubt as someone who can take the bump and shut down the Yankees in a high-pressure situation? Skepticism is certainly warranted.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox busted out of their slump with the 15-run explosion on Friday night. That's exactly what this team needed. You should see Boston hit better in the coming days, and with New York sending Clarke Schmidt to the hill with a 4.78 ERA, the Sox should definitely think they can feast in this matchup and put six or seven runs on the board. They won't need 15. They should be able to win with seven. The Yankees are limping right now, and the Red Sox — who won two out of three in Yankee Stadium a week ago — will try to pounce on this opportunity.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are less than 100-percent healthy, but they also won't play as poorly as they did on Friday. The best play in this game is the over. Bello versus Schmidt features pitchers with potential, but with lots of room to grow and improve. The hitters in Fenway will score at least 10 runs.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Over 9