The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox kick off the next chapter in their rivalry. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Yankees enter the game after losing two of three to the Brewers over the weekend. It was a 13-inning win that helped them avoid the sweep yesterday. Still, the Yankees have struggled to live up to expectations this year. While they have won six of their last ten, they are still just 71-72 on the season. That places them currently 19.5 games out of first place in the AL East. They are also eight games behind the Mariners for the last Wild Card spot in the American League.

Meanwhile, The Red Sox lost two of three to the Orioles over the weekend, struggling on the mound in the process. They have only won four of their last six games overall. That places them at 73-70 on the season and are 17.5 games behind the Orioles in the division. They are also six games behind the Mariners in the wild-card spot.

Here are the Yankees-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-182)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 9.5 (-120)

Under: 9.5 (-102)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Red Sox

TV: Amazon/NESN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

While losing three of their last four, the Yankees bats have struggled. They scored just 11 runs in four games. On the year, the Yankees are 23rd in runs scored this year, while sitting 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. The most production in the lineup in the last week has come from Gleyber Torres. In the last week, he is hitting just .190 but does have a .320 on-base percentage. He has a double and a home run with four RBIS and six runs scored.

Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton had produced some runs as well. In the last week, he is hitting just .118 with two home runs. That has led to four RBIS and three runs scored in the last week. The best bat in the last week has been Oswald Peraza. He is hitting .316 in the last week with two doubles. He has two RBIs as well but has scored just one run.

The Yankees have hit just .168 in the last week. They have struck out 57 times in six games while having just 33 hits. They have scored 20 runs in the last week, but their expected run total was just 16 runs.

On the hill today will be Clarke Schmidt. He is 9-8 on the year with a 4.54 ERA. Last time out he gave up three runs in 6.1 innings of work to get the win. He has been fairly consistent in his last four starts. He has given up three runs in each of his last three starts and two the time before that. Still, the Yankees have won just one of those starts.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox struggled heavily in pitching over the weekend. They have up 27 runs in three games with the Orioles. On the year they sit 22nd in team ERA, while sitting 20th in WHIP and 25th in opponent batting average. They will send Kutter Crawford to the mound today. He is 6-7 on the year with a 4.36 ERA. He starts August off great. In five starts he pitched 24 innings giving up just eight runs. In the two starts since, he has pitched just 6.1 innings and given up 11 runs. That is good for a 15.63 ERA in his last two starts.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox were solid at the plate. They scored 21 runs over the weekend. On the year they are eighth in runs scored, third in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Triston Casas is continuing to hit well. In the last week, he is hitting .217 with a .333 on-base percentage. He has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs in the last week. He has also scored four times.

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers has been scoring a lot as of late. He has scored six times in the last week while hitting .296. He has three doubles and two RBIS with a stolen base in the last week. Connor Wong may be the hottest bat in the lineup right now. He is hitting .385 in the last week with a .467 on-base percentage. He has hit a home run and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring three times.

As a whole, the Red Sox have hit .259 in the last week with a .310 on-base percentage. They have hit 21 extra-base hits, which is over 40 percent of their total hits. They have also scored 35 times in the last week, on an expected total of 29.4.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

In the pitching match-up today, the Yankees have the edge. Schmidt is going to give up between three and four runs in this game. Still, the Yankees have to capitalize on facing Kutter Crawford today. Crawford has struggled with location and could easily give up a few long balls. The problem for the Yankees as of late is not capitalizing on those situations. They have not hit well, and are missing easy opportunities to drive the ball.

The Red Sox are hitting much better. They can score enough to overcome a rough start from Crawford. He may not have a rough start though. The Yankees have been last in the majors in the last month against right-handed pitching. They are striking out at a 27.9 percent rate against right-handed pitching in the last month. Clarke Schmidt has faced the Red Sox four times this year, and while the batting average has been low, the Red Sox have slugged well against him. They will have a heavy left-handed line up which will be a struggle for Schmidt. There will be plenty of runs in this one as the Red Sox take the win.

Final Yankees-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox -1.5 (+150) and Over 9.5 (-120)