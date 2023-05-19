MLB action continues on Friday as we head to Cincinnati for an interleague matchup between two third place teams in their respective division. The New York Yankees (26-20) will take on the Cincinnati Reds (19-24) for the first of a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Yankees-Reds prediction and pick.

The New York Yankees are currently tied for third in the AL East with the Toronto Blue Jays and will have to catch up to the Tampa Bay Rays in first place. They’re on an especially hot streak right now and have won seven of their last 10 games, including a pivotal 3-1 series win against the rival Blue Jays. They’ll send Clarke Schmidt (RHP) to the mound in this one.

The Cincinnati Reds are currently third in the NL Central and are tied with the Cubs while sitting five games back of the leading Milwaukee Brewers. They’ve lost three of the four most recent series and have gone 5-5 in their last 10. They’ll look to steal a game or two from the Yankees as underdogs in this upcoming series. They’ll trot Ben Lively (RHP) out to the mound here.

Here are the Yankees-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Reds Odds

New York Yankees: -162

Cincinnati Reds: +136

Over 10.5: -108

Under 10.5: -112

How To Watch Yankees vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, YES Network

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/ 3:40 p.m. PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees once again look like a World Series-caliber roster, but they’re going to have to have a stellar year to overtake the Tampa Bay Rays in the standings. They’ve hit 67 home runs thus far on .415 slugging as a team. Their bats have the capability to keep the Yankees in any game, but they’d like to see their pitching staff catch up to speed. They’ve lost a few close one-run and two-run games due to their bullpen, so look for the Yankees to contiually focus on their pitching as the season carries on.

Clarke Schmidt is having a rough start at 1-4 with a 6.90 ERA thru 40 IP. Those certainly aren’t the numbers you’d like to see out of a starting pitcher, but the hopes is that their lineup can keep them in the game. Aaron Judge continues to homer at an alarming rate and hit another one in their win over the Blue Jays last time out. Look for Anthony Volpe to also continue his hot hitting streak.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds are doing a good job of salvaging a season plagued by early injuries. They’ve been without Joey Votto for most of the season and just lost their pitcher Nick Lodolo to the IL. Nevertheless, the Reds have a young core of energetic players and it’s been keeping them competitive through the tough season.Jake Fraley continues to be their best emerging player as he leads the team in home runs and RBIs. One of their hottest bats, TJ Friedl, will be on the IL for 10 games as the Reds will have to suffice without him.

Ben Lively is just 1-1 this season on a 1.69 ERA through just 5.1 IP. He’ll be making his first start of the season and will hope to cool off the Yankees’ lineup with his off-speed pitches. They’ve been outscored by 10 runs in their last 10 games and would like to see more consistency from their hitters if they want to have a chance against the Yankees. Look for the Reds to take advantage of the poor weather and play small ball here.

Final Yankees-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Yankees have a ton of momentum heading into this game, but they’ve been somewhat inconsistent with their progress. While the Reds may be having a worse stretch recently, this may be a good spot for them to start the series strong with a win. Having the pitching advantage and being at home is a huge boost as this Yankees team may be drained from their recent travel. Let’s take the underdogs here in an upset.

Final Yankees-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (+136)