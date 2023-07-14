The All-Star Break is officially over, and baseball is officially back at the forefront of the sports world! On this Friday evening, the New York Yankees will make a rare trip to the thin air of the Rocky Mountains to take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Rockies prediction and pick will be revealed.

Throughout the first half of the season, the ‘Yanks compiled a 49-42 in 91 total games and currently sit in fourth place within the NL East division. While that may sound concerning, New York only trails the AL Wild Card race by one full game in their pursuit of yet another playoff appearance. On the mound for game one of this series will be the veteran lefty in Carlos Rodon who is 0-1 in his lone start of the season thus far.

On the other side of things, the Colorado Rockies are yet again en route to another disgruntling season where the playoffs seem well out of reach. Prior to the All-Star Break, the ‘Rox lost six of seven to put an end to their miserable first half of the season. Now standing at 34-57, the Rockies will need to pull off a miracle to be playing in meaningful games over the next few months of the season. In line for the start on Friday will be the southpaw in Austin Gomber who is 7-7 with a blooming 6.40 ERA on the year.

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

First things first, the one-way ticket for the New York Yankees to cover the spread later this afternoon will be due to their ability to pitch circles around the Rockies. So far, the Yankees haven't been the lethal hitters from last year, but they have been able to twirl the baseball with the best of them in 2o23. With the seventh-best team ERA at 3.80 and the third-lowest batting average against standing at .234 overall, the Yankees are the perfect team to come into Coors Field and overcome the Rockies and their hitter-friendly ballpark.

Not to mention, New York will continue to need other hitters to step up in the wake of superstar Aaron Judge's absence. Alas, look no further than names like Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo to pick up the slack en route to a covering of the spread. During the first half of the regular season, these two combined to hit 24 home runs and drive in 75 RBIs as premier hitters in the heart of New York's lineup. Whether this matchup ends up being close or not, expect Rizzo and Torres to have big days at the plate fresh off of some much-needed rest during the All-Star Break.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

With the 2023 regular season serving as the Colorado Rockies' 30th campaign as a professional baseball organization, the Rockies have astonishingly enough only have been to the postseason a total of five times and have yet to ever win a division title in their franchise history. At the moment, it appears that the Rockies are well on their way to yet another lost season, but there is still hope that Colorado can make this game on Friday night competitive and possibly find a way to cover the spread.

Believe it or not, the Rockies have marched their way to the tune of a horrendous 5.97 ERA and have only posted 20 quality starts throughout the season. Even worse, a usually dependable offense playing within the confines of Coors Field has also been rather sluggish in 2023 as Colorado has only managed to come across the plate 393 times, which is good for only the 20th-most runs in all of Major League baseball. If the Rockies want any chance of covering against the Yankees in this one, then being consistent on both sides of the diamond will need to occur.

Alas, if there is one feel-good moment for a Rockies squad that is quickly sinking in quicksand, then it has been the magical season of their lone All-Star in catcher Elias Diaz. On Tuesday, Diaz became the first Rockies player to be named All-Star Game MVP after he mashed a two-run home run in the eighth inning to help the National League snap a nine-game losing streak to the American League. Be on the lookout for the Colorado backstop to provide some heroics yet again in front of the home crowd.

Final Yankees-Rockies Prediction & Pick

At first glance, this one seems like a no-brainer and for a good cause. On paper, the Yankees are a superior team and despite a rare solid outing from the Rockies as a whole, it appears that New York has too much firepower for Colorado to keep up with.

Final Yankees-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-128)