The New York Yankees look to make it two wins in a row as they face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Yesterday it was a 4-1 victory for the Yankees. Aaron Judge has been struggling at the plate, but he scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning after walking. It was a Gleyber Torres double that scored him. In the seventh, he broke through, as Judge hit a home run to left, followed by a Torres home run to give the Yankees a 3-0 lead. The Tigers would be held without a run until the ninth inning when Akil Baddoo hit a home run. Luis Severino had a great outing for the Yankees. He went seven innings, striking out eight, and giving up just five hits and no runs.

Still, the Yankees season has turned into a disaster. The Yankees are 63-68 on the season and well outside the playoff race. For the Tigers, the season has not been perfect, but they have turned their focus to celebrating their retiring stars while prepping for the future.

Here are the Yankees-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Tigers Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+164)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Tigers

TV: YES/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Last night the Yankees staff gave up just one run, something that is a major improvement over their recent games. On the season, the Yankees are 13th in the majors in team ERA, while sitting ninth in WHIP, and 3rd in opponent batting average. They sent Michael King to the mound today to make the start. King is primarily a reliever but has made two starts this year. In those two starts, he has pitched 4.2 innings and given up three runs with two of them earned.

Seeing Arron Judge break out of his cold streak was huge for the Yankees. He had been mired in a slump, like many Yankees, but last night was a good breakthrough. On the year, the Yankees are tied for 23rd in runs scored, 29th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. While having some struggles, Judge had been one of the more productive bats in the last week. In the last week, he has five home runs and eight RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Still, Judge is hitting just .185 in the last week with a .290 on-base percentage. He has struggled with strikeouts, striking out 13 times in the last week.

Meanwhile, Glyber Torres is also producing. In the last week, he is hitting .276 with a .323 on-base percentage. He has his two home runs and driven in five runs while also scoring four times. DJ LeMahieu is hitting .320 in the last week with a .452 on-base percentage. He also has four home runs, but that has led to just four RBIs. He has scored six times as well.

Giancarlo Stanton also has four RBIs in the last week, while hitting .240 with a home run and two doubles. As a whole, the Yankees are hitting just .197 in the last week. They have 46 hits, but 75 strikeouts while walking just 24 times. That gives them an on-base percentage of .278 in the last week. Even more, it has been a lot of boom and bust. One-third of their hits in the last week have been home runs.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers offense did not fare well last night. They have scored just seven runs in their last three games. The Tigers are 29th this year in runs scored while sitting 28th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging. The best bat in the last week has been Kerry Carpenter. In the last week, he is hitting .333 with a .455 on-base percentage. Carpenter has hit a home run, leading to six RBIs. He has also scored two times and stolen a base. Zach McKinstry has also stolen two bases leading to five runs scored. He has a home run and two triples leading to two RBIs. His on-base percentage is also sitting at .476 in the last week.

Parker Meadows also comes into this game with a solid streak at the plate. He is hitting .278 in the last week but has a .435 on-base percentage. In that time he has hit a double, a triple, and a home run leading to four RBIs. With the help of a stole base, he has also scored three times. As a whole, all but one member of the Tigers who have taken an at-bat in the last week have scored a run, but only one man has scored more than three times. Meanwhile, they are hitting just .204 as a team.

On the mound today for the Tigers will be Tarik Skubal. He is 3-2 on the season with a 4.06 ERA. Skubal has been solid as of late. This month he has made four starts, going 22.2 innings. In that time he has given up just 11 runs with nine of them being earned. That is good for a 3.57 ERA, but he has a 2-1 record. He is also doing well with strikeouts. He has six or more strikeouts in three of his last four games. Overall, he has 50 strikeouts in just 44.1 innings of work this year.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Tarik Skubal gives the Tigers the pitching edge in this game. The Yankees will have to rely on their bullpen today, which has not been amazing. King is better on the road than at home. He has a high strike-out rate on the road, while also being in the top 25 percent of pitchers in expected slugging and expected batting average. Meanwhile, Skubal is better at home. He has a 1.48 ERA and 0.82 WHIP at home. He limits walks and strikes out a good amount of batters. With both teams struggling at the plate, expect very few runs today and a close game.

Final Yankees-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-200) and Under 8 (-108)