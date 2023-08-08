The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees will go head-to-head out on the diamond for a Tuesday evening clash! Join us for our MLB odds series where our Yankees-White Sox prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Simply put, the New York Yankees are not used to being in the cellar of their own division, as baseball's most successful and proud franchise has fallen on some hard times. However, even though New York is barely keeping their heads above the .500 mark at 58-55, they remain a doable 5.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot. In line for the Tuesday night starts will be the crafty hurler himself in Clarke Schmidt who is 7-6 with a 4.35 ERA in 22 total starting appearances in 2023.

After the White Sox were able to give their home fans a treat as they bested the Yankees by a score of 5-1 on Monday night. With the hard-earned victory, Chicago saw their win streak reach three games which is the longest since June 3rd-5th when they racked up a season-long five victories in a row. Even though the White Sox are well out of the playoff race with a 46-68 record, they will hope to keep the winning train chugging along with RHP Touki Toussaint getting the starting nod.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

While it may be to early to hit the panic button in the Bronx, losses like the one that occurred against the 46-win White Sox are the type of performances that the Yankees cannot afford to happen if they want to return to the postseason for the sixth consecutive year.

No ifs, ands, or buts about it, the Yankees offense was to blame for Monday night's letdown, and for good reason. With a majority of the lineup finally returning to full health, it was New York's lack of timely hitting that ultimately cost the Yankees en route to their third loss in four games. On paper, this Yankees squad has way too many weapons for them to be underperforming, and I would expect for them to come out pissed off and with their hair on fire for tonight's must-win game.

Of course, if the offense does happen to finally wake up, it will be all for not if Mr. Schmidt cannot put his team in a good position from the pitching mound. The good news is that the 27-year-old twirler has come out victorious in three of his last four starts and already owns a solid 3.12 ERA against the White Sox in his career. Alas, watch out for Schmidt to be on his A-game only a few hours from now!

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

If there is one thing that the White Sox excelled in on Monday, it was the fact that they were able to strike early and also put the cherry on top in the closing frames to guarantee a spread-covering victory. Not to mention, but it was their ability to capitalize with men on as they did not waste any of their chances to squash New York.

Most importantly, the pathway to yet another covering of the spread which will make White Sox fans and bettors happier than a chubby kid in a candy shop is to make expected starter Touki Toussaint as comfortable as possible. This was certainly the case for Chicago's arms on Monday as they managed to prevent the Yankees from doing any damage as New York went a disgusting 1-12 with RISP. Even more so, White Sox pitchers showcased their grit by stranding 13 Yankees on base.

Not only do the White Sox need another sharp performance from the pitching mound, but the bats will need to come alive as well. On the surface level, Chicago's offense doesn't stand out by any means, but keep your eyes peeled for names like Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert Jr. to make some noise at the plate after the two combined for a trio of hits en route to downing the ‘Yanks. With 17 runs over the course of their three-game winning streak, this offense is officially humming!

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This is as close as a must-win as possible for a Yankees team that is seeing their season slip through their fingers. With the amount of desperation on New York's shoulders, hammer the ‘Yanks to bounce back in order to get back in the AL playoff race.

Final Yankees-Whote Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-104)