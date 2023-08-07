The New York Yankees travel to visit the Chicago White Sox for the beginning of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-White Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees are in fourth place in the AL East divsion, and sit 4.5 games back in the wild card race. The Yankees hosted the White Sox back in June, and they lost two of three games. In that series, the Yankees were without Aaron Judge, so it will be good for them to have their best weapon in the lineup. New York hit just .189 in the series with Chicago back in June. Anthony Rizzo, Anthony Volpe, D.J Lemahieu, and Giancarlo Stanton combined to go 0-29 in the three game series. On the mound, the Yankees were good. They had a 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 7.3 K/9.

The White Sox are in fourth place in the AL Central divsion. They have had a disappointing season, and have lost six of their last 10. The White Sox hit .177 in the series with New York. Of their 17 hits, eight went for extra bases, including six home runs. On the mound, the White Sox allowed just 10 earned runs, and they had a 1.04 WHIP. Two of the three starting pitchers in the series are no longer with the White Sox.

Gerrit Cole will get the ball for the Yankees while Dylan Cease is on the mound for the White Sox.

Here are the Yankees-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-White Sox Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+102)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-122)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Yankees vs. White Sox

TV: YES Network, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Gerrit Cole is definitely a front runner for AL Cy Young. He has struck out 157 batters in 143 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .212 off him this season. The White Sox have the seventh worst slugging percentage, eighth worst batting average, and they are one of 11 teams in the MLB to have more than 1,000 strikeouts. The White Sox are not good at the plate this season, and it will not get any easier for them with Cole on the mound. If Gerrit Cole just continue to pitch at a Cy Young caliber, the Yankees will cover this spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

Dylan Cease is not having the season the White Sox had hoped for, but he is still a good pitcher. Cease has 144 strikeouts in 121 innings, and opponents are hitting .249 off him. The Yankees are not a good offensive team, but having Judge back does help them. However, everyone else in the lineup is not a factor this season. Cease should be able to have a good game against a weaker lineup in this game.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to which pitcher does better. It sounds obvious, but both offenses are weak, so the pitcher that throws the better game will determine who covers the spread. In this case, it is very hard to bet against Gerrit Cole. I will take the Yankees to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Yankees-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+102), Under 7.5 (-104)