The UFC Mexico City Main Card will see a fearsome Women's Strawweight (115) bout as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick. Mexico's own Yazmin Jauregui will take on Fortis MMA's Sam Hughes as both fighters have something to prove in this fight. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jauregui-Hughes prediction and pick.
Yazmin Jauregui (10-1) has gone 2-1 in the UFC so far. She's just getting started at 24 years old and she's been thrown into the fire immediately with Main Card spots since her debut. She came up short against Denise Gomes in her last fight and will be looking to avenge the loss in front of her home fans. Jauregui stands 5'3″ with a 64-inch reach.
Sam Hughes (8-5) has gone 3-4 through this part of her UFC stint and she's looking for a signature win to put herself on the map. Her last fight was a dominant unanimous win over and undefeated Jaqueline Amorim. She's hoping to silence another rising star as a massive underdog ahead of this fight. Hughes stands 5'5″ with a 64-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Mexico City Odds: Yazmin Jauregui-Sam Hughes Odds
Yazmin Jauregui: -600
Sam Hughes: +425
Over 2.5 rounds: -200
Under 2.5 rounds: +160
Why Yazmin Jauregui Will Win
Yazmin Jauregui was rising extremely fast as she was featured on a Main Card in her debut and fought at UFC 290 in just her third fight under the promotion. At just 24 years old, she's one of the more promising prospects in this Strawweight Division, but her last fight against Denise Gomes could have been a wake-up call to her. She was knocked out badly in the first round and it was clear that she started too fast against a dangerous finisher like Gomes. Jauregui will be in a huge spot here to redeem herself on home Mexican soil.
Yazmin Jauregui will undoubtedly be the better striker in this matchup and the betting odds are reflective of it. Still, she knows exactly what to expect in the takedowns from Hughes and she has yet to be taken down through three UFC fights thus far. If she can keep this fight on the feet and in range, look for her to pick-apart Hughes with her jabs and leg kicks.
Why Sam Hughes Will Win
Sam Hughes is an extremely well-rounded fighter and she does a great job of limiting the damage she takes during fights. Just two of her losses have come by finish and she's been able to spread her wins equally across knockouts, submissions, and decisions. She'll be coming out of Fortis MMA in Dallas and has a great camp behind her that usually comes up with a solid game plan for her to find a victory. However, she's only given herself around 10 days to acclimate to the elevation and she'll be about 7,000 feet higher in Mexico City for the fight.
Ultimately, Sam Hughes won't be able to stand and strike with Jauregui due to the speed discrepancy. She should look to make this fight as dirty as possible and work her boxing in the clinch. The more she can tie Jauregui up and limit her offense, the more of a chance she'll have to find an opening of her own. Look for Hughes to work her boxing into the takedowns as she tries to steal rounds on control time.
Final Yazmin Jauregui-Sam Hughes Prediction & Pick
Yazmin Jauregui steps into another Main Card spot and she has to be used to the pressure at this point. Fighting in front of her home Mexican crowd, Jauregui will be hoping to bounce back after her last loss and come back stronger with a win here. She's definitely the better striker and with 100% takedown defense through her first three fights, she'll be looking to dictate where this fight takes place.
As for Sam Hughes, the elevation change will be a big factor if she plans on wrestling and taking this fight to the ground. She's great at limiting damage done and keeping herself in fights with control on the ground, but she'll have to overcome a lot of energy and quickness out of Jauregui.
For our prediction, we have to side with Yazmin Jauregui and the moment of fighting in her home. Sam Hughes will have a tough time acclimating and if Jauregui keeps this fight on the feet, she should be able to get the victory. There's not much value with her moneyline, so let's look for her to finish the fight inside of the distance.
Final Yazmin Jauregui-Sam Hughes Prediction & Pick: Yazmin Jauregui (-600); Wins Inside the Distance (+160)