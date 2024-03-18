The girls are coming back! Yellowjackets Season 3 is on the way, and the co-creator, Ashley Lyle, has a few tidbits of what's to come.
She talked with TheWrap at the GLAAD Media Awards red carpet and gave some previews of the hit Showtime series.
What's to come in Yellowjackets Season 3
Though Season 3 is still being written, much is known about what will happen in the dramatic series about a group of stranded girls.
Lyle said, “The girls have been out there for a while — and they're thriving.”
She added, “We're in the midst of [writing] right now. I don't want to give too much away. I always get in trouble.”
However, she disclosed some goodies that fans would want to know.
“I will say we see Season 3 as a little bit of a return to Season 1 in terms of the vibe, though,” she added.
Regarding the current cast, Samantha Hanratty, who plays Misty, said to The Wrap that the cast is “doing renegotiations right now.” When it comes to when production will begin, they have “a light start date.”
She added, “I want to get back there so bad. I want to start filming. I want to read these scripts. I want to know what the heck is going to happen. I have so many hopes of what's going to happen, but I have no idea.”
Yellowjackets co-creator gets honest about awards
When it comes to awards, it sounds like the cocreator would rather get a GLAAD than an Emmy.
“We've said this many times in the writers' room, and I don't know if I'll get in trouble for saying this, but we're always like, ‘F–k the Emmys, we want a GLAAD award,'” Lyle admitted. “I think it's more meaningful than just getting an award. We have incredible collaborators in our writers' room, and we're queer, and to be able to have recognition that that's what we're doing, it's so important to us.”
She also stated, “Especially in this moment where queer rights are under very direct attacks. And to keep that as part of the conversation, and to reach as many people as we can with the message that that is not OK is at the core list of our priorities.”
No release date for Yellowjackets Season 3 has been revealed. But, no worries. You can still enjoy the series on Paramount+ with Showtime. Both Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now.