You won't believe how many thousands YNW Melly's mom made on OnlyFans her first day

YNW Melly‘s ongoing legal saga has kept him in the spotlight, and amidst this, his mother, Jamie King, has made headlines for an unexpected reason: her venture into the world of OnlyFans, HipHopDX reports.

In a recent interview with Unwine with Tasha K, King shared insights into her surprising success on the platform. She expressed astonishment at the demand for her adult-oriented content, rationalizing her decision to join OnlyFans by highlighting the financial benefits, stating, “You make money while you sleep.” Embracing a sense of adventure at 40, King candidly revealed her motivation for engaging in this unconventional venture.

YMW Melly's Mother Jamie King Reveals she made $40,000 in the FIRST 24 Hours on her OnlyFans account‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/7PlvX3Nhl6 — Tasha K | UNWINEWITHTASHAK (@unwinewithtasha) January 1, 2024

YNW Melly's mother unveiled her impressive earnings from her first day on OnlyFans, noting a staggering payday ranging between $40,000 to $50,000 in less than a full 24 hours. Remarkably, this lucrative debut has sustained momentum, with King indicating that her earnings continue to grow.

King's foray into the platform commenced last month when she announced the launch of her OnlyFans account, adopting the handle @christmasbabie305, a homage to her December 25 birthday and the Miami area code. Initially charging $10.99 per month for access, she tantalized her Instagram followers with a preview, sharing a photo adorned in underwear and a long-sleeved crop top.

This surprising financial success mirrors the broader trend seen among individuals leveraging OnlyFans as a lucrative income stream. King's venture into this realm, especially considering her public connection through her son's legal ordeal, has garnered attention and sparked conversations about unconventional means of income generation in the digital era.

While YNW Melly's legal battles persist, his mother's unexpected earnings from OnlyFans serve as a testament to the platform's potential for financial gains.