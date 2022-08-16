The Los Angeles Angels have picked up some steam of late, having won two in a row to close out a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at home. And it could get even better for the Halos if star outfielder Mike Trout finally makes his way back to action sooner than later.

Trout has not played with the Angels in over a month now, as he landed on the injured list due to a left rib cage inflammation. The last time he saw action with Los Angeles was way back in the second week of July in a game against the Houston Astros. However, signs are pointing to Mike Trout nearing a return. Sam Blum of The Athletic reported over that weekend that Trout “did a full round of BP today, more than yesterday. Outlook sounds optimistic that he can begin hitting off of live pitching at some point soon.”

Angels manager Phil Nevin, meanwhile, divulged that the team will be letting Mike Trout decide whether a stint in the minors will be needed before he sees action again in the big leagues.

Via Jeff Fletcher of The Press-Enterprise:

Nevin said the Angels still are undecided if Trout would need a rehab assignment in the minors before returning to the Angels’ lineup. “The at-bats he’s getting here, off live pitching, to me that’s a pretty good rehab assignment, especially if you can get seven or eight,” Nevin said. “A guy with his track record, you can kind of leave it up to him.”

Mike Trout is easily one of the best players to ever play baseball, and that’s a conclusion anyone can make even though he’s far from finished playing the sport. At the moment, Trout has a career .303 batting average to go with a .416 OBP and .584 slugging percentage.

With the Angels unlikely to make the 2022 MLB postseason — they are just 51-64, which is 23.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West division — there should no reason for the team to rush Mike Trout back, though they have gone 5-1 in their last six games overall.