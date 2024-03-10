Madeline Brewer is being brought on board for the final season of Netflix's hit series You.
She'll play Bronte, an “enigmatic and free-spirited playwright,” E! News reports. She'll work with Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) at his new bookstore. Joe is the stalking and murderous lead character who becomes obsessed with various people who typically wind up dead.
Brewer, who won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in The Handmaid's Tale as Janine Lindo, might become his next victim. Or not. We'll see…
Season 5 is the last season of You
It was confirmed in March of 2023 that this will be the last season of You. According to Digital Spy, creator Sera Gamble said, “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley”
The official series Instagram account posted a photo of the actress and wrote, “Good luck, girl (heart emoji)” after introducing her. Could this mean she'll need luck to avoid getting killed off? Or some other premonition we're not quite sure of?
View this post on Instagram
Gamble mentioned that Joe can become even more brutal than previous seasons with the upcoming finale.
“If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar,” she said to E!. “It gives us a lot of new opportunities.”
What does this mean for Brewer's character? It's hard to tell at this point. If it's anything like previous seasons, though, typically, the leading ladies don't end up in a good place hanging around Joe.
So catch Madeline Brewer in the final season of You, which will potentially be released late this year on Netflix.