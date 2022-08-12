‘You should use the trumpet again’: Edwin Diaz reveals real inspiration behind eccentric Mets entrance

By now, many baseball fans have seen New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz’ eccentric, ninth-inning entrance, complete with a trumpet-blaring song as he makes his jog out of the bullpen to the mound. “Narco”, the song performed by Dutch electro house group Blasterjaxx- along with Timmy Trumpet- has become something of a cultural phenomenon at Citi Field.

The entire stadium full of Mets faithful claps along to the rhythm of the trumpet as Diaz jogs in. It really is a sight to see. But how did the Mets closer decide to roll with the song in 2022? Diaz revealed the real inspiration behind the eccentric entrance, via Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“You should use the trumpet again,” Díaz recalled his wife saying. “You pitched really good with them. I think you can do better again in New York with the trumpet.”

According to Edwin Diaz, it was his wife Nashaly who pushed him to use the song again with the Mets in 2022. Yes, there is a backstory to this trumpet tune.

As he began to enjoy success in the big leagues with the Seattle Mariners, Diaz needed a song. Mariners vice president of marketing Gregg Greene pulled up a Spotify playlist with “Azukita” by Steve Aoki, “Shut It Down” by Party Favor, and yes, “Narco.”

Diaz went with the now-infamous trumpet tune- and the results were promising. He recorded a sub-2.00 ERA in the first half of the 2018 season. Dealt to the Mets the following season, Diaz struggled- sans “Narco” as his warmup song.

At the suggestion of his wife, Diaz began utilizing the trumpet entrance once again in the 2022 season. 26 saves and a career-best 1.39 ERA later, the decision is paying off handsomely.

Mets fans should send Edwin Diaz’ wife flowers.