‘You’ll have to ask him’: Matt Eberflus on Roquan Smith not practicing after coming off PUP List

The Chicago Bears are going through training camp while dealing with a trade request from one of their most important players. Star linebacker Roquan Smith asked to be traded and is now holding out of practice after receiving a disrespectful contract extension offer from Chicago.

Smith was removed from the PUP (physically unable to perform) list on Wednesday but was not present at practice on Thursday. When asked why Smith wasn’t practicing despite being clear to play, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus directed the question to him. I think we can guess what the answer is.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus says LB Roquan Smith was "cleared by our medical staff as healthy, and he did not practice. The reason why for that, you'll have to ask him." — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 11, 2022

Smith is risking fines of $40,000 with each missed practice that he racks up. The two-time All-Pro Second Team member is the latest star to seek a big contract extension and refuse to practice until the situation is resolved. He is a massive part of the Bears’ defense this season and going forward, so the team will have to work to get an extension done.

The Bears’ defense will extra important with Justin Fields entering his second season and stepping into an uninspiring supporting cast. Smith, Robert Quinn and the defense will be what keeps Chicago competitive.

Chicago may end up trading away Roquan Smith to resolve the contract dispute, as they could get a solid return. Although it would make the team much worse, they are firmly in rebuild territory with or without him. With N’Keal Harry undergoing surgery and Smith seeking a new team, the 2022 season is already becoming one to forget for the Bears.