Iain Armitage and Wally Shawn, two stars of CBS' Young Sheldon, recently reunited for a meal.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Armitage showed his recent meeting with Shawn. They are both smiling in the first photo of them. In the second, Shawn appears to have dropped a bombshell as Armitage sits with his jaw dropped to the floor.

“My dinner with Wally!!” Armitage's caption began. “I always love catching up with Wally Shawn (Dr. Sturgis)— we took a picture to text to [Ed Begley Jr.] to let him know how much we miss him!”

He is referencing Dr. Linkletter, who Begley played in several episodes of Young Sheldon. In the show, both Dr. Sturgis and Dr. Linkletter are pivotal mentors for Sheldon (Armitage).

Sturgis and Linkletter also share a rivalry over the course of the series. Ultimately, they remain pals and help guide Sheldon, especially as he decides what to do after graduating college.

Young Sheldon star Wally Shawn is best known for his role in The Princess Bride. He played the iconic part of Vizzini in the movie.

Throughout his legendary career, Shawn also starred in Clueless and the Toy Story franchise. Shawn voiced Rex in all four installments of the iconic Pixar franchise.

What is Young Sheldon?

Young Sheldon is the first spin-off of CBS' iconic series, The Big Bang Theory. It follows the early life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he navigates going through high school and college at an early age.

Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, and Annie Potts also star in the series. They play some of Sheldon's relatives.

The series premiered while The Big Bang Theory was still airing on September 25, 2017. It ran for a total of seven seasons through May 2024.

On February 15, 2024, the seventh and final season of Young Sheldon premiered. Episodes aired weekly through May 16, 2024. The final season dealt with a major death and the fallout of it.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage

While Young Sheldon ended, a new chapter in the franchise begins. The first spin-off of the series, Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, will premiere in October 2024.

It will continue the stories of Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they navigate young adulthood and marriage. They got married at the end of Young Sheldon after having a baby.

Surely, the series will depict Georgie's rise in the tire industry. When Big Bang Theory fans met him, he is the owner of the biggest tire chain in the country. Expect to see how he got there in the new series.

Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will also feature Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones, who starred as Mandy's parents in Young Sheldon.

Additionally, some Young Sheldon stars will return. Zoe Perry, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts are all set to be guest stars in the first season. They played Georgie's mother, sister, and grandmother, respectively.

However, Armitage's status for the spin-off is unclear. He has expressed interest in appearing in the spin-off, but CBS may withhold his cameo as a surprise if it happens.